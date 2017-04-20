Kings XI take on Mumbai Indians in a bid to enter top 4

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against the Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai turned out with the same team that played against Gujarat Lions while for Punjab Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Singh and Swapnil Singh replaced Eoin Morgan, David Miller, K.C. Cariappa and Manan Vohra. Vohra was the Man of the Match for KXIP in the last fixture but has been rested for today as he is unwell.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Ishant Sharma.

