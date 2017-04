NewsX Exclusive: Dalai Lama hails India as a model for other countries to follow

In a mega Newsx exclusive news break, Dalai Lama has written a letter to the Arunachal governor and hailed India as a model for other nations to follow. With this letter he has also sent out a terse message to China.

In the letter, Dalai Lama said that his recent visit to Arunachal stirred memories of his escape. He also hailed India as a land of ‘karuna’ and ‘ahimsa’

First Published | 20 April 2017 10:14 PM