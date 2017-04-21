Sports Wrap – MI crush KXIP by 8 wickets; PV Sindhu surges to number 3; & more

Hashim Amla’s unbeaten 104 off 60 ball went in vain as the Kings XI Punjab could not stop the Mumbai Indian from chasing down 199 with 8 wickets in their hand.

Speedsters Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson have made a comeback into the Aussie one-day side as both have been picked up for the Champions Trophy to be held in England & Wales in June. However, all-rounder James Faulkner has been dropped.

Olympic silver-medallist shuttler PV Sindhu surges to the third spot seeing a jump of two places in the latest BWF rankings released on Thursday. In the men’s single’s Sai Praneeth secured 22nd position dumping up 8 places.

Manchester United held Anderlecht 1-1 and won the tie 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the semi-finals stage in the Europa League on Thursday. An extra-time goal from Marcus Rashford proved the match-winner for the Red Devils.

Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas sent World No. 1 Brit Andy Murray packing from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters third round 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Meanwhile, Serb Novak Djokovic survived a scare as he went past another Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals.

