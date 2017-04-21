WATCH: NewsX brings top 10 stories from the metros
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
21 April 2017
10:35 AM
- Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department has ordered all liquor shops and bars to remain closed from 5.30 p.m. on April 21 to 5.30 p.m. on April 23 as the city will observe dry days till the polling day.
- Bengaluru: The Bangalore Turf Club has landed in a controversy over an alleged doping scandal after a horse was tested for a local anaesthetic after a complaint by a 53-year-old horse owner.
- Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Raj Rewal, the architect behind the Hall Of Nations structure, against its demolition as part of Pragati Maidan’s redevelopment into a world-class exhibition centre.
- Bengaluru: The BBMP slapped a fine of Rs 5 Lakh on a medical center in Pulikeshi Nagar for dumping bio-medical waste in Avalahalli Lake in JP Nagar
- Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department will soon set up zonal instrumentation maintenance centres across Tamil Nadu to ensure operation of the automatic rain gauge and automatic weather station networks.
- Hyderabad: A new Task Force team comprising of officers from Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Revenue and Police departments, will come into action to curb industrial pollution in the city.
- Mumbai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to officially launch his party, the Janata Dal United, in Maharashtra on April 22. Legislative Council member Kapil Patil, will be the party’s face in the State.
- Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set its eye on eateries serving the seasonal delicacy, Haleem. The officials will convene a meeting to ask eateries to buy meat from GHMC authorised slaughterhouses.
- Mumbai: A current account of the Andheri Railway Protection Force has been opened with the State Bank of India as RPF is now testing a digital bail system, where one can pay a fine by debit or credit card, in a bid to put an end to possible corruption in the issuance of bail bonds.
- Chennai: A study on 10 lakes made by CPR Environmental Education Centre claims that the quality of water in several lakes around the city is deteriorating and becoming vulnerable to severe levels of pollution.
