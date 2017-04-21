LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. WATCH: NewsX brings top 10 stories from the metros

WATCH: NewsX brings top 10 stories from the metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 April 2017 10:35 AM

  • Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department has ordered all liquor shops and bars to remain closed from 5.30 p.m. on April 21 to 5.30 p.m. on April 23 as the city will observe dry days till the polling day.

  • Bengaluru: The Bangalore Turf Club has landed in a controversy over an alleged doping scandal after a horse was tested for a local anaesthetic after a complaint by a 53-year-old horse owner.

  • Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Raj Rewal, the architect behind the Hall Of Nations structure, against its demolition as part of Pragati Maidan’s redevelopment into a world-class exhibition centre.

  • Bengaluru: The BBMP slapped a fine of Rs 5 Lakh on a medical center in Pulikeshi Nagar for dumping bio-medical waste in Avalahalli Lake in JP Nagar

  • Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department will soon set up zonal instrumentation maintenance centres across Tamil Nadu to ensure operation of the automatic rain gauge and automatic weather station networks.

  • Hyderabad: A new Task Force team comprising of officers from Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Revenue and Police departments, will come into action to curb industrial pollution in the city.

  • Mumbai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to officially launch his party, the Janata Dal United, in Maharashtra on April 22. Legislative Council member Kapil Patil, will be the party’s face in the State.

  • Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set its eye on eateries serving the seasonal delicacy, Haleem. The officials will convene a meeting to ask eateries to buy meat from GHMC authorised slaughterhouses.

  • Mumbai: A current account of the Andheri Railway Protection Force has been opened with the State Bank of India as RPF is now testing a digital bail system, where one can pay a fine by debit or credit card, in a bid to put an end to possible corruption in the issuance of bail bonds.

  • Chennai: A study on 10 lakes made by CPR Environmental Education Centre claims that the quality of water in several lakes around the city is deteriorating and becoming vulnerable to severe levels of pollution.

First Published | 21 April 2017 10:35 AM
Read News On:

Andheri Railway Protection Force

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

CPR Environmental Education Centre

Delhi Excise Department

NewsXHD

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Wipro sacks hundreds of techies for non-performance

Entertainment

Makers of ‘The Sword of Baahubali’ VR film share their experience

National

Congress expels Barkha Singh for anti-party activities

Sports

Tennis: Noisy sex halts play at Sarasota Open

More Videos

NewsX brings top stories from the World of Business

Crime Watch – NBW against controversial preacher Zakir Naik; fake plane hijacking email lands Hyderabad man in jail & more

In your world – Paris attack leaves 1 police officer dead; Trump accuses Iran of doing “tremendous disservice” & more

Sports Wrap – MI crush KXIP by 8 wickets; PV Sindhu surges to number 3; & more

NewsX Exclusive: Dalai Lama hails India as a model for other countries to follow

Trend India —Tweets, cleric’s fatwa and Sonu Nigam’s shaved head

Kings XI take on Mumbai Indians in a bid to enter top 4

The News Trend — Bruce Springsteen releases anti-Trump song

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.