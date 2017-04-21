Crime Watch – NBW against controversial preacher Zakir Naik; fake plane hijacking email lands Hyderabad man in jail & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
21 April 2017
11:49 AM
- Mumbai: A special court on Thursday allowed the National Investigating Agency plea to issue a non-bailable warrant against controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik. He had not responded to three summons by the investigating agency.
- Delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi University student became a victim of a murderous attack at her home, when two carpenters familiar to her turned out to be robbers. The incident took place in Kirti Nagar.
- Hyderabad: A 32-year-old resident of Miyapur was arrested by the Hyderabad police for sending an email to Mumbai police claiming to have overheard conversations on plans to hijack planes.
- Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against the owner of the two-storey restaurant in Mahim for stealing power through an idle cable. The BEST, which is the complainant in the case, has slapped Rs 4.85 crore penalty on the establishment.
- Delhi: After receiving complaint from a resident of Safdarjung Enclave about a theft in house, police have busted a gang of women thieves whose members worked as maids in upscale south Delhi colonies.
First Published
|
21 April 2017
11:49 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party