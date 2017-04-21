LIVE TV
  3. World Crime – Man gets 50 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl; Tennessee teacher arrested for kidnapping student & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 April 2017 4:44 PM

The California Police said that the suspect, who killed three people on a shooting spree in downtown Fresno, wanted to kill as many people as possible after a warrant was released for his arrest in the murder of a motel security guard last week.

Police said that a man charged in the murder of a woman in her northwest suburban Schaumburg apartment voluntarily agreed to be extradited to Illinois after being arrested in Jacksonville.

Erie County Court sentenced a man from the city of Buffalo, New York to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2015.

A drunk driver was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the deadly hit and run case at Bay Shore, New York. A man and his two young children were killed in the accident.

California Police arrested the Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student in the mountains of northern California after 5 weeks on the run. The student was rescued safely.

First Published | 21 April 2017 4:44 PM
