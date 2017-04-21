Trend India — Actor Sathyaraj apologises for controversial statement on Cauvery issue

Magnum opus Bahubali: The Beginning ended on a cliffhanger with fans left wondering: Kattappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Mara that is — Why did Kattappa kill Bahubali?

Fans waiting excitedly for this answer, were ecstatic when it was announced that Bahubali: The Conclusion would release on April 28 and the release of its trailer in March only heightened their excitement

However, there was a twist in the tale.

Pro-Kannada protesters threatened to stall the release of the film in Bengaluru and other parts of the state due to some comments made by actor Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa, over the sensitive Cauvery water issue in 2008 and demanded his apology. Even a video apology by director SS Rajamouli didn’t pacify them.

Finally, on Friday, just a week before the release of the film, Sathyaraj issued an apology through a video statement. But the question is — will the pro-Kannada activists relent?

This story is trending on many social platforms, including Twitter and Google, with huge public interest.

First Published | 21 April 2017 5:56 PM