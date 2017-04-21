LIVE TV
Chennai Wrap — Mediclone Biotech Pvt Ltd loses licence over widespread abuse of horses; police arrests 3 people for carrying old notes

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 April 2017 5:56 PM

Farmers staged protest on Chennai-Kumbakoram road against alleged diversion of their share of irrigation water to Chennai METROWATER by the authorities.

Pedestrians seeking to cross the road at Anna Salai are facing tough time after the subway at the spot was temporarily shut after road cave in on April 9.

Chennai-based Mediclone Biotech Pvt Ltd has has lost its licence to conduct experiments after PETA found out widespread abuse of horses used in the tests.

Chennai police have arrested three-member gang carrying Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency notes during vehicle checks on Meenambal Street.

The postal services in southern suburbs are facing poor network connectivity for over a week now. The officials are unable to carry out daily transactions in the region.

First Published | 21 April 2017 5:56 PM
Chennai-Kumbakoram

demonetised

