LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bollywood wrap: Kareena Kapoor Khan behind shooting for new movie; Anil Kapoor unveils his wax statue Madame Tussauds in Singapore

Bollywood wrap: Kareena Kapoor Khan behind shooting for new movie; Anil Kapoor unveils his wax statue Madame Tussauds in Singapore

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 April 2017 7:04 PM

Anil Kapoor on Thursday unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussaud’s in Singapore. The statue depicts a scene from his Hollywood hit Slumdog Millionaire, in which Kapoor played the host of ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’. The actor shared the photos from the event and captioned it as, “I just had to pose!! It’s so cool!! I love it!” And thanked Madame Tussaud saying that it was an amazing & humbling experience! This is the 60-year-old actor’s first wax tribute after more than three decades in the business.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was on a maternity leave during the nine months of her pregnancy, is back on the film sets two months after her son Taimur Ali Khan was born. Now she is busy losing the post-pregnancy weight for Rhea Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. The 36 -year-old actress has reportedly been approached for a big project, in which she has been asked to play a role of her age for a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore.

Raj Kumar Rao, who is known to play unconventional roles in his movies, is all set to play the role of a 324 year old in ‘Raabta’. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer will have Raj Kumar Rao playing this mysterious looking 324-year-old man, who is almost unrecognizable in the trailer.
Raj Kumar Rao is known for his method acting and he doesn’t believe taking the regular way like all other actors usually do.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are all set to share screen space again and this time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. According to reports, Deepika will play the role of a lady don inspired by real-life female don Rahima Khan aka Sapna Didi while Irrfan will play a local gangster in the film! The film will be based on Sapna Didi’s mission to avenge the death of her husband, who was killed by underworld don Dwaood Ibrahim.

First Published | 21 April 2017 7:03 PM
Read News On:

post pregnancy

Raj Kumar Rao

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Wipro sacks hundreds of techies for non-performance

Entertainment

Little actions can save substantial amount of water, says actor Farhan Akhtar

National

Sulkhan Singh appointed new DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Sports

Ajax knock out Schalke in quarter-finals of UEFA Europa League

More Videos

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Tech & You — Aeromobil unveils commercial design for flying car; scientists create blueprint for developing large-scale quantum computer

Hollywood — ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ new trailer unveiled; Will Smith likely to star in ‘Aladdin’

Chennai Wrap — Mediclone Biotech Pvt Ltd loses licence over widespread abuse of horses; police arrests 3 people for carrying old notes

Trend India — Actor Sathyaraj apologises for controversial statement on Cauvery issue

World Crime – Man gets 50 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl; Tennessee teacher arrested for kidnapping student & more

NewsX brings top stories from the World of Business

Crime Watch – NBW against controversial preacher Zakir Naik; fake plane hijacking email lands Hyderabad man in jail & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.