  3. Tech & You — Aeromobil unveils commercial design for flying car; scientists create blueprint for developing large-scale quantum computer

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 April 2017 8:14 PM

Slovakia’s Aeromobil has unveiled the commercial design for its flying car that will be priced at more than $500 million. The AeroMobil Flying Car, that was unveiled at the Top Marques Monaco, could switch to flight mode in less than 3 minutes. The wings fold away for driving on roads and swing out for flying. To fly, the car would need an airfield or another approved place to take off, while owners would require driving and pilot licenses.

French Presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon used a novel technology to address 7 rallies simultaneously. The technology that he used works like a hologram, though it is exactly not like it. The leader was physically present at one location while his image was projected to crowds in 6 other locations. The technology recorded Melenchon and projected his image on a screen on the floor of each stage. The screens created the illusion of a 3D Mélenchon for those looking at him from the front.

Scientists at the University of Sussex have been able to create a new and easier blueprint to develop a large-scale quantum computer. Here, instead of using the traditional method of executing quantum gates — that involves using laser beams — the team applied voltages to a quantum microchip. When fully made, it is going to be the world’s most powerful computer capable of revolutionising industry, science and commerce. It will take 2 years to build a small prototype.

In order to check the activities of the carnivore lionfish on Bermuda island, American technology company iRobot’s non-profit organisation RSE has developed a robot called Guardian. It is a remote controlled robot that is placed underwater and is basically a vacuum cleaner fitted with a teaser. The robot is taken close to the lionfish that is knocked out by stunning it. The robot is still in early development stage with the first prototype expected to be unveiled next week.

University of California student and an avid surfer Cliff Kapono has combined his love for science and surfing for a new study, called the Surfer Biome Project. He travelled the world for around 9 months and collected chemical samples from surfers to study what effects spending vast amount of time in ocean has on a surfer’s body. His research, that he will publish later this year, will become a part of the American Gut Project, a larger program studying humans’ microbiomes.

First Published | 21 April 2017 7:04 PM
