Hollywood — ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ new trailer unveiled; Will Smith likely to star in ‘Aladdin’

The Marvel Studio has unveiled a new trailer of “The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2”. The trailer gives a special treat to Indian fans with a new trailer featuring popular Hindi track “Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba”. The Marvel Comics superhero characters dancing to the tunes of Bappi Lahiri’s classic disco number, gives the trailer a perfect Indian touch.

Actress Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share the news that she will be voicing the ‘flamenco dancer’ emoji in upcoming ‘The Emoji Movie’. The actress wrote “Excited to be flamenco dancer in Emoji Movie,” Vergara captioned a photograph of herself posing beside the animated character. The film will be releasing in India on August 11.

Actor Will Smith is in early talks to play the character of Genie in Disney’s live action movie “Alladin.” The actor is set to follow the footsteps of Robin Williams, who originally played Genie in the animated version of Alladin in 1992. Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, working from a script by John August.

The New James Bond movie has sparked a bidding war among the top Hollywood studio giants. Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers and 20th Century Fox are among the Hollywood studio giants fighting for the rights to distribute ‘Bond 25. Reports also suggest that Times, Universal Pictures and Annapurna are also fighting for the rights to distribute the next James Bond movie. The rights are originally owed by EON and MGM who only produce the movie.

First Published | 21 April 2017 7:03 PM