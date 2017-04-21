IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

After scripting a four-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in their previous game, the Knights rang in just one change bringing in Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in place of New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme.

Gujarat, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs, brought in James Faulkner in place of Andrew Tye and Praveen Kumar in place of Shivil Kaushik.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets to reach the top of IPL table. Jos Buttler and Nitish Rana were stars of the match as they both played brilliant innings to take their team home against the Glenn Maxwell-led side.

First Published | 21 April 2017 8:53 PM