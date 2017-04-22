LIVE TV
NewsX brings Top 10 stories from the metro cities

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 10:21 AM

  • Delhi: Tamil farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar have vowed to drink their own urine if the centre doesn’t pay heed to their demands.

  • Bengaluru: The Karnataka government held a high-level meeting over intense pollution of Bellandur Lake and decided to implement remedial steps within the NGT’s one-month deadline.

  • Delhi: A total of 56,256 Delhi Police personnel, 40 companies of paramilitary and 20,000 home guards will be deployed for the Delhi MCD polls on Sunday.

  • Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the DGCA to trim 456 buildings that come in the way of flights taking off from Mumbai airport.

  • Bengaluru: Despite a video apology by Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, who plays Katappa in the film, a bandh has been called by pro-Kannada activists today.

  • Kolkata: Low cost carrier SpiceJet has announced that it will launch its 2nd daily direct flight on the Kolkata-Dhaka route from May 16.

  • Hyderabad: In order to protect its sanitation workers from falling sick and sunstroke due to severe heat, the GHMC has revised their work timings from 5 am to 12 noon instead of 6 am to 2 pm.

  • Chennai: 2 men who were going to attend a friend’s funeral died after being hit by a suburban train while they were crossing the railway track between Chromepet and Pallavaram.

  • Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a Bank of India building in South Mumbai near the Bombay high court on Friday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

  • Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued a show cause notices to over 400 guesthouses in Paharganj demanding to know why they did not take consent to operate under various acts.

First Published | 22 April 2017 10:21 AM
