Sports Wrap – Gareth Bale all set to return for the El Clasico clash; Rafael Nadal wins at Monte-Carlo Masters & more

Suresh Raina slammed a brilliant 84 off 46 balls to steer his team to chase down 188 with 4 wickets in their hand with 10 balls to spare.

The West Indies fought back in the final session of the first Test against Pakistan on Friday. The hosts reached 244/7 at stumps at the Sabina Park after the hosts had once collapsed to 71/5.

Real Madrid’s Welsh star Gareth Bale is looking all set to return for the El Clasico clash on Sunday in the La Liga. Bale missed Real’s last two matches due to a muscle strain.

Manchester United stand just two steps away from the Europa League title as they would start as favourites in the 2nd semi-final against Celta Vigo. In the first semi-final, AFC Ajax take on Olympique Lyon.

Fourth-seed Rafael Nadal survived a first set comeback from Diego Schwartzman to win 6-4, 6-4 on Friday at the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco.

First Published | 22 April 2017 10:17 AM