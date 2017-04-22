Top stories from the World of Business

The RBI is likely to increase the interest rates to fight inflation according to Japanese financial services firm Nomura. During its monetary policy meeting, RBI kept its key policy rate unchanged citing upside risk to inflation. The central bank increased the reverse repo rate by 25 basis point, to drain out excess liquidity from the system.

Initial public offering of the country’s first infrastructure investment trust by IRB Infrastructure Developers is expected to hit the market in the first week of May. IRB received approval for the launch of the IPO in February. It had filed the draft offer document with Securities Exchange Board of Indian September 2016.

Oil prices saw downfall by more than 2%, notching the biggest weekly decline in more than a month on mounting evidence that U.S. production and inventory growth were offsetting. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries attempts to reduce the global crude excess. Brent futures LCOc1 settled at $51.96 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 ended at $49.62 a barrel.

Reliance Industries surpassed Tata Consultancy Services to become the most valued company in India after its market capitalisation touched Rs 4.56 lakh crore on NSE. In the financial year, shares of Reliance Industries rose 26% against Sensex’s rise of 17%, while TCS shares fell by 3.4%. Reliance Industries in trading at forward Price/Earnings of 14.96.

HDFC bank has announced that it will raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt securities and infrastructure bonds over the next 12 months. HDFC has confirmed that the Bombay Stock Exchange has approved the issue of debt instruments, Tier II bonds and long-term infrastructure bonds. The securities would be issued on private placement basis.

First Published | 22 April 2017 10:28 AM