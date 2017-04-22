LIVE TV
  3. Crime Wrap – Puducherry police arrest man for murdering his father & nephew; man arrested for creating fake FB profile of girlfriend & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 1:12 PM

  • Mumbai: A 36-year-old man, who hacked a visually impaired woman to death in Marol was sentenced for life by a sessions court in Mumbai. The Andheri police said that the accused had two more cases under less serious charges against him.

  • Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a multicity racket that duped youths of crores on the pretext of offering jobs in the Rajya Shaba. The Police have arrested a key person while the hunt is on for three more culprits.

  • Hyderabad: Custom Officials at the RGI airport nabbed two women, who attempted to smuggle in gold. Officials recovered gold bars weighing 2.3 kg from their possession.

  • Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a 25-year-old engineer for allegedly creating fake Facebook profiles of his former girlfriend and posting her indecent pictures, along with her phone number.

  • Chennai: The Puducherry police arrested a man for murdering his father and his nephew and disposing bodies after chopping them to pieces over a property dispute. The Police also arrested his mother, who helped him in the crime.

Read News On:

Andheri police

crime watch

The DelhiPolice crime branch

