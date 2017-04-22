LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime stories from across the globe

Crime stories from across the globe

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 1:12 PM

Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian MP, was sentenced to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $170 million after being convicted in Seattle of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data.

German police have charged a man for an attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus. The suspect, Sergei W, was charged with attempted murder, triggering explosions and causing serious physical injury.

73-year-old Russian journalist Nikolay Andrushchenko has died from his injuries after a suspected attack by unknown assailants last month. He was hospitalized with head injuries after the attack.

Activists of Israeli rights group B’Tselem were attacked by a group of masked men while they were assisting Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli police are investigating the case.

41-year-old Jakub Kowalczyk, who was arrested in February for attempting to rape a woman, was jailed by a court for 6 years.

First Published | 22 April 2017 1:12 PM
Read News On:

German police

Jakub Kowalczyk

Roman Seleznev

Russian journalist Nikolay Andrushchenko

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Relief for pubs in Sector 29 and Ambience mall as liquor sale is finally approved

Entertainment

Eva Longoria refutes rumours of pregnancy

National

J&K: 4 cow vigilantes booked for attacking goatherds in Reasi district

Sports

Man Utd’s Ibrahimovic ruled out for rest of the season after injury against Anderlecht

More Videos

Socially Online — Google to support Indian languages; more women scientists on Twitter

News from Kolkata – Chinese investments begin to roll into Bengal; crude bomb explosion kills 8; & more

Crime Wrap – Puducherry police arrest man for murdering his father & nephew; man arrested for creating fake FB profile of girlfriend & more

Top stories from the World of Business

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from the metro cities

Sports Wrap – Gareth Bale all set to return for the El Clasico clash; Rafael Nadal wins at Monte-Carlo Masters & more

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Tech & You — Aeromobil unveils commercial design for flying car; scientists create blueprint for developing large-scale quantum computer

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.