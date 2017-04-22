Crime stories from across the globe

Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian MP, was sentenced to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $170 million after being convicted in Seattle of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data.

German police have charged a man for an attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus. The suspect, Sergei W, was charged with attempted murder, triggering explosions and causing serious physical injury.

73-year-old Russian journalist Nikolay Andrushchenko has died from his injuries after a suspected attack by unknown assailants last month. He was hospitalized with head injuries after the attack.

Activists of Israeli rights group B’Tselem were attacked by a group of masked men while they were assisting Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli police are investigating the case.

41-year-old Jakub Kowalczyk, who was arrested in February for attempting to rape a woman, was jailed by a court for 6 years.

First Published | 22 April 2017 1:12 PM