News from Kolkata – Chinese investments begin to roll into Bengal; crude bomb explosion kills 8; & more

Vendors of red beacons are as disappointed as some netas since the union cabinet scrapped the use of the ubiquitous status symbol. The vendors have been hit by slow business.

The Kolkata airport is planning to address delays by managing air traffic through central air traffic flow management. Owing to repair works on a runway, the city airport has been facing delays and wastage of aviation fuel.

Chinese investments have started rolling into Bengal after a 6-month effort between the state industries department and Chinese consulate in Kolkata bears fruit. Mamata Banerjee is also expected to visit China in June to attract more investments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced plans to clear about 100 acres of prime land for new projects in the city’s poshest locality of Alipore. The space will be freed with the shifting of two correctional facilities out of the area.

An explosion of crude bombs stored in a house in Birbhum killed 8 and injured many. The bombs exploded while some people were transporting them out of the house.

First Published | 22 April 2017 1:29 PM