LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. News from Kolkata – Chinese investments begin to roll into Bengal; crude bomb explosion kills 8; & more

News from Kolkata – Chinese investments begin to roll into Bengal; crude bomb explosion kills 8; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 1:29 PM

Vendors of red beacons are as disappointed as some netas since the union cabinet scrapped the use of the ubiquitous status symbol. The vendors have been hit by slow business.

The Kolkata airport is planning to address delays by managing air traffic through central air traffic flow management. Owing to repair works on a runway, the city airport has been facing delays and wastage of aviation fuel.

Chinese investments have started rolling into Bengal after a 6-month effort between the state industries department and Chinese consulate in Kolkata bears fruit. Mamata Banerjee is also expected to visit China in June to attract more investments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced plans to clear about 100 acres of prime land for new projects in the city’s poshest locality of Alipore. The space will be freed with the shifting of two correctional facilities out of the area.

An explosion of crude bombs stored in a house in Birbhum killed 8 and injured many. The bombs exploded while some people were transporting them out of the house.

First Published | 22 April 2017 1:29 PM
Read News On:

Alipore

Chinese investments

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Relief for pubs in Sector 29 and Ambience mall as liquor sale is finally approved

Entertainment

Chris Pratt gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

National

Tamil Nadu farmers drink piss at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as protest intensifies

Sports

Man Utd’s Ibrahimovic ruled out for rest of the season after injury against Anderlecht

More Videos

Crime stories from across the globe

Crime Wrap – Puducherry police arrest man for murdering his father & nephew; man arrested for creating fake FB profile of girlfriend & more

Top stories from the World of Business

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from the metro cities

Sports Wrap – Gareth Bale all set to return for the El Clasico clash; Rafael Nadal wins at Monte-Carlo Masters & more

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Tech & You — Aeromobil unveils commercial design for flying car; scientists create blueprint for developing large-scale quantum computer

Hollywood — ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ new trailer unveiled; Will Smith likely to star in ‘Aladdin’

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.