In you world — Taliban militants kill 135 Afghan troops; US forces kill IS leader accused of Turkey club attack

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 4:34 PM

  • A total of 10 Taliban militants launched a major attack on an Army base camp in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Friday. Around 135 soldiers have reportedly been killed in the attack in which two suicide bombers blew themselves up. The troops arrested seven of them and detained one in the encounter that ensued for several hours after the attack.

  • The ongoing political crisis in the South American country Venezuela further worsened on Friday as 12 people were killed in the violent protests that persisted overnight. The demonstrators, who were protesting against President Lucas Moduro, indulged in violent clashes with police. The protests were followed by mass plundering in which 13 people received electric current while looting a bakery.

  • The coalition of US and local forces fighting the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria has gunned down a senior militant in Syria. US diplomat Brett McGurk, the man who is leading the coalition forces, confirmed the killing of the IS militant tweeting, “We will reach you anywhere.” The slain terrorist is said to be the prime accused in the January 1 terrorist attack in a Turkey night club.

  • More than a hundred police officers gathered on Friday night to remember their colleague killed in Thursday’s gun attack on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. After meeting on Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower, the group walked to the scene of the attack where Karim Cheufi opened fire with a Kalashnikov, killing police officer Xavier Jugele. Cheurfi was shot and killed after wounding two other police officers.

  • US Vice-President Mike Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met in Sydney on Saturday as part of Pence’s 10-day, four-country trip to Asia. Pence’s agenda will include reassuring Turnbull about the state of the unusually strained US-Australia alliance and laying out the new administration’s priorities for the Pacific Rim.

First Published | 22 April 2017 4:34 PM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

US Vice-President Mike Pence

US-Australia alliance

