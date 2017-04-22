LIVE TV
Socially Online — Google to support Indian languages; more women scientists on Twitter

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 3:59 PM

  • Aiming to bring a billion people online and make the web more useful for them, Google India is slated to unveil new products on advancement in machine learning for the Indian languages.

  • A study has found that compared to their scholarly publishing, women scientists are over-represented on the microblogging site Twitter compared to male scientists.

  • Facebook wants to pay publishers to create more produced video as part of a plan to push the company’s new ad products. The videos have to be at least 90 second long for Facebook to be able to drop an ad in the middle of play.

  • Instagram has closed Instagress, a platform that was a marketing tool for its users to drive up interaction on Instagram and gain new followers. The bot would auto like, comment and share on Instagram, generating huge amount of fake activity on the app.

  • Over the past couple of years, a Bitcoin-powered mobile application has amassed 250,000 active monthly users. The Android app BitMaker incentivises users to engage with other mobile applications in an effort to get the user to download the app.

First Published | 22 April 2017 3:59 PM
