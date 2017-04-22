Tech and You — Two-seater electric flying car by ‘Lilium Aviation’; iTel Mobile launches new smartphone
22 April 2017
- Lilium Aviaton has created a two-seater electric flying car prototype. It is capable of vertical takeoff and vertical landing. The jet has a range of 185 miles and reaches speeds of up to 185 mph. The electric flying car is super quiet. It is quieter than a motorcycle. The best part of the jet is it is emission free. The battery consumes around 90% less energy as compared to drone-style aircrafts.
- Mastercard has announced successful trials of cards with biometric sensors in South Africa and is ready to roll out the technology to a larger audience. The new sensors put in a chip that is a more secure way of making a transaction over the magnetic stripe, and the fingerprint sensor ads a biometric security element, meaning the card holder has to be there to approve the transaction.
- Shuttle has two new nano PCs Shuttle XPC nano NS02A and NS02E. Both machines offer a relatively high-powered ARM chip in a fairly small box. Android 5.1 is pre installed in the machines. The machines run on a Rockchip RK3368 octa-core processor include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of flash storage, have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and room inside for a 2.5-inch hard drive.
- iTel Mobile has unveiled its new smartphone, Wish A21 as the latest entrant in its wish series. The smartphone is 4g volte enabled and operates on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and offering 1 GB RAM and 1.3 GHZ quad quore processor. Its 4.5-inch FWVGA display is backed by 2,000 mAh battery with 24 hours of 2G talktime, 12-hours 3G talktime, 8 hours of 4G talktime, and 182 hours of standby time.
- A group of researchers at the University of Southern California are working on a wearable technology that could predict when a couple will fight. Researchers gave couples a wearable that could track body temperature, heart activity and sweat. Participants also had to record their feelings toward their significant other hourly. All of that data was combined with analysis of audio recordings, which looked for intensity of speech.
22 April 2017
