Hollywood Wrap — Fans pay homage to the late pop star ‘Prince’; Chris Pratt joins ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’

- Fans of the late pop star Prince flocked to Paisley Park, a suburb in Minneapolis, where the pop legend was found dead due to an accidental drug overdose on April 21 last year. Paisley Park has now been turned into a museum and is currently hosting a 4-day celebration of the icon’s life. Events there include concert performances by Prince’s former band-mates and panel discussions. Not just the Paisley Park, but the Minnesota History Center is also staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia.
- Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday and he had no dearth of fans to thank for helping him get there during his acceptance ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Pratt thanked his wife, actress Anna Faris, for giving him the greatest gift in his life, their son Jack, who was born prematurely with health complications. The star repeatedly fought back tears while thanking his family during his speech.
- Jake Gyllenhaal on Friday attended the premiere of the documentary Hondros at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary is based on the life of renowned war photographer Chris Hondros, who was killed on the job while covering the civil war in Libya in 2011. Hondros’ best friend, Greg Campbell, directed the movie while Jamie Lee Curtis serves as its narrator and Gyllenhaal serves as the executive producer. Speaking to the media, Gyllenhaal said he was made aware of Hondos’ work by Lee Curtis.
- Academy Award winning director Steven Spielberg attended the grand opening of a revamped movie theater next to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The previously known as AMC theatre has now been revamped and dubbed as Universal Cinema. The theater is the first in the U.S. to combine Christie laser projection, Christie Vive audio and Dolby ATMOS surround sound and also offers reserved recliner seating in all 18 of its auditoriums.
