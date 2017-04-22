Bollywood Wrap — New song of movie Rabta ‘Ik Vari Aa’ released; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets Dadasaheb Phalke award
22 April 2017
- The makers of the Shushant Rajput and Kirti Sanon starrer Raabta have dropped a new song from the film. The song titled ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ depicts how the couple part on a happy note and spend their time reminiscing the good times they shared together eagerly anticipating their next meeting. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh.
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke award in Mumbai for her performance in Sarbjit, which released last year. Aishwarya essayed the role of Dalbir Kaur in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, which starred Randeep Hooda in the role of Sarabjit Singh. Although Aishwarya made her comeback to Bollywood with Jazbaa, the movie didn’t quite work for her. She was then seen in Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and was much appreciated in both the films.
- Akshay Kumar told media at the launching of the book “Veerappan – Chasing the Brigand” that he would like to portray the character of K.Vijay Kumar. Kumar is the IPS officer who headed the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force that executed Veerappan in 2004, ending the outlaw’s decades of terror on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The book is a firsthand account of Veerappan’s end, written by Vijay Kumar himself.
- Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal, which is releasing in China as Shuaijiao Baba or Let’s Wrestle, Father, raised its curtain to a standing ovation from the audience. Dangal received a coveted opening movie slot in the non-competing panorama section of the 7th Beijing International Film Festival. Dangal became the first Indian movie to get such a slot and unprecedented response. Aamir Khan is the only Bollywood actor to witness an immense fan following in China with the actor’s previous hits 3 idiots, PK and Dhoom 3.
22 April 2017
