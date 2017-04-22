That’s The Trend — What happens when Simon Cowell meets Simon Cowell?

In the latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent, hosts Ant and Dec are amused by a contestant’s name, which is Simon Cowell. They then tell Simon Cowell, that Simon Cowell — the judge — is ready to meet him and wish him good luck.

When he arrives on stage, the judges ask his name to which he replies Simon Cowell. Judge Alesha Dixon can only scream ‘No Way’ while the other Simon Cowell is left speechless.

After some more back-and-forth with the judges, he goes on to perform a spoon-balancing act.

Does he succeed or fail, find out more by tuning into the video.

This video of Simon Cowell meeting Simon Cowell is trending on YouTube with over 1 lakh views and counting.

First Published | 22 April 2017 6:02 PM