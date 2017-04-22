The News Trend — This is the blue planet that sustains us all

The Earth — the giver of life — is irreplaceable.

But we, its most intelligent life form, are slowly and with full knowledge of our actions, destroying our only abode.

Recognising the repercussions of human activity on nature, April 22 is marked as the Earth Day, when people across the world gather and pledge to protect the environment.

The first Earth Day was marked in America nearly 5 decades ago, in 1970, following a devastating oil spill.

Ever since then, each year, festivals, events and rallies are held across 192 countries to unite people and call for support for a pollution and wastage-free Earth; like going paperless, planting a tree, not drinking bottled water, starting carpooling, investing in solar-powered phone chargers among other things.

As more and more people, celebrities and leaders lend their voice to the movement, it may yet not be too late to save the only planet we all call home.

First Published | 22 April 2017 6:15 PM