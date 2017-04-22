LIVE TV
  3. Trend India — Sachin Tendulkar’s name makes fans nostalgic even today

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 6:17 PM

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is a name that makes many Indians nostalgic even today. The man, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2013, is still revered by his fan army. Unarguably the most worshipped cricketer in the world, Sachin holds almost all batting records in the game.

Brian Charles Lara, also called the Prince of Trinidad, was the one-man army for the West Indies and played some of the most memorable knocks of all time, including the highest ever Test score of 400 not out. Considered as the closest rival to Sachin during his playing days, Lara retired in 2007.

But now, cricket fans will soon be seeing the legends in action again.

If reports are to be believed, Lara and Sachin will play against each other in different teams on May 13, just a day before the grand opening of the Tarouba Stadium in the former’s native Trinidad and Tobago.

This is a match cricket fans surely won’t want to miss.

This story is trending on many social media platforms, especially Google Trends, with huge public interest.

First Published | 22 April 2017 6:17 PM
