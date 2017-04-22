What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, YouTube and more

FACEBOOK: Researchers at the Boston University’s school of medicine claim that people who frequently consume sugary beverages such as sodas and fruit juices are more likely to have poorer memory, smaller overall brain volumes and smaller hippocampal volumes. This story is trending on Facebook.

TWITTER: April 22 is celebrated as the Earth day. The netizens took to twitter to wish every earthling a very Happy Earth Day and took pledges to work for the betterment of mother nature. This story is trending on Twitter.

INSTAGRAM: Argentina footballer Lionel Messi, American singer Justin Timberlake and American songwriter Katy Perry trended on Instagram.

YOUTUBE: Machine Gun Kelly is out to inspire all with the video for his latest single “At My Best” featuring Oscar-nominated actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld. This video is trending on YouTube

