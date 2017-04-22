LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Leading US magazine claims Ayman Al-Zawahiri is in Pakistan

Leading US magazine claims Ayman Al-Zawahiri is in Pakistan

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 7:36 PM

A leading United States (US) magazine claims Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri is in Pakistan and the Al-Qaeda leader has been protected by the ISI.

It is believed that the leader of terrorist organisation Ayman Al-Zawahiri, is in Karachi and his last wish is to make a big attack on United States.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri is believed to have taken refuge in Pakistan since 2001, and reportedly has survived several drone attacks.

He was the former mentor and then has been the successor of the Osama Bin Laden after he was taken out by the American marines in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

First Published | 22 April 2017 7:36 PM
Read News On:

American marines

Ayman al-Zawahiri

Leading US magazine

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Relief for pubs in Sector 29 and Ambience mall as liquor sale is finally approved

Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner regrets voting for Donald Trump

National

Good people who left AAP will return: Arvind Kejriwal

Sports

IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers, Tymal Mills to return for Kolkata clash

More Videos

What’s Trending — Social trends from Facebook, YouTube and more

Trend India — Sachin Tendulkar’s name makes fans nostalgic even today

The News Trend — This is the blue planet that sustains us all

That’s The Trend — What happens when Simon Cowell meets Simon Cowell?

Bollywood Wrap — New song of movie Rabta ‘Ik Vari Aa’ released; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

Hollywood Wrap — Fans pay homage to the late pop star ‘Prince’; Chris Pratt joins ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’

Tech and You — Two-seater electric flying car by ‘Lilium Aviation’; iTel Mobile launches new smartphone

In you world — Taliban militants kill 135 Afghan troops; US forces kill IS leader accused of Turkey club attack

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.