Leading US magazine claims Ayman Al-Zawahiri is in Pakistan

A leading United States (US) magazine claims Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri is in Pakistan and the Al-Qaeda leader has been protected by the ISI.

It is believed that the leader of terrorist organisation Ayman Al-Zawahiri, is in Karachi and his last wish is to make a big attack on United States.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri is believed to have taken refuge in Pakistan since 2001, and reportedly has survived several drone attacks.

He was the former mentor and then has been the successor of the Osama Bin Laden after he was taken out by the American marines in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

First Published | 22 April 2017 7:36 PM