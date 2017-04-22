LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils face table toppers Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 April 2017 8:43 PM

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The visitors have made three changes in their playing XI with Jayant Yadav, Angelo Mathews and Sam Billings making way for Aditya Tare, Corey Anderson and South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada, who will make his IPL debut.

For the home side, Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is under the weather and is replaced by veteran Australian Mitchell Johnson.

In 24th match of the Indian Premier League, the former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s late blitzkrieg guided Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to a thrilling six wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a last ball thriller at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

With 47 needed off the last three overs, the situation was tailor made for one of the best finishers in world cricket, and Dhoni (61 not out from 34 balls), started in his usual fashion taking time to settle down before unleashing his power against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the 18th over, the Ranchi stumper dispatched Siraj for a flat six over long-on before helping the ball over point and short third man for a four the next ball to milk 17 runs from the over.

The penultimate over witnessed a vintage Dhoni smashing two consecutive boundaries before using his bottom hand to launch Bhuvneshwar for a powerful six over long-on to reach his half century and leave Pune needing 11 from the final over.

First Published | 22 April 2017 8:43 PM
Kagiso Rabada

