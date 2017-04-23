Snap Sports: Dhoni’s Supergiants sail past Sunrisers; Chelsea beats Tottenham in FA Cup semi-final

MS Dhoni slammed 61 of 34 balls to see the Rising Supergiants sail past the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in a last ball finish. Meanwhile, The Mumbai Indians extended their lead on top of the table by beating the Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs.

Heavy rain allowed less than 10 overs of play on the second day of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. West Indies reached 278/ 9 in their first innings by that time.

The India men’s hockey team left for Malaysia to participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where they will take on hosts Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain and Japan from April 27 to May 6.

A late strike from Eden Hazard paved way to the FA Cup final for Chelsea as they ran over Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Wembley on Saturday.

Clay-court master Spain’s Rafael Nadal cruised home to a 6-3, 6-1 win over David Goffin of Belgium in the Monte Carlo Master semi-final on Saturday. Nadal will meet compatriot Ramos-Vinolas in the final.

First Published | 23 April 2017 12:30 PM