Business: Gold reclaim its price; Trump promises to unveil tax cut for Americans

The centre is planning to build a Regional Rapid Transit System on the lines of the suburban train network in Europe and North America, starting with Delhi-Alwar corridor, at an investment of Rs 37,539 crore. Apart from Delhi-Alwar, corridors have also been planned between Delhi and Mahipalpur, Manesar and Rewari respectively.

Union oil and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, informed Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti that state-run refiners Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will invest in Jammu and Kashmir on new LPG bottling plants and petrol retail networks.

Gold prices reclaimed the Rs 30,000-mark for the first time in over 6 weeks by climbing Rs 200 per 10 grams on Saturday, tracking a firm trend overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers. However, silver eased further by Rs 100 to Rs. 41,700 per kg due to reduced off take by industrial units and coin makers.

U.S President Donald Trump promised that he would unveil a massive tax cut for Americans next week, vowing a big announcement on Wednesday. He, however, revealed no details to his staff about what is certain to be an enormously complicated effort to overhaul the nation’s tax code. Later he said that the tax reductions would be bigger than any tax cut ever.

Air India will offer a 50% discount to those aged 60 years and above on the basic fare for economy class tickets in domestic flights. It has lowered the eligibility age for its travel concession scheme, earlier applicable to those aged 63 years and above to 60 years and above. To avail of the scheme, valid ID proofs, like voter ID, passport, driving licence, or a senior citizen card issued by the national carrier will be needed.

First Published | 23 April 2017 12:30 PM