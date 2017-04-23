Crime Watch: Mother of India’s ambassador to US assaulted; 2 arrested for hitting a mentally unstable woman
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
23 April 2017
1:30 PM
- Delhi: The mother of India’s ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, was assaulted by her own maternal grandson in Greater Kailash-2 over a property dispute. Police have arrested the accused.
- Mumbai: Police have arrested 2 men for hitting an 82-year-old mentally unstable woman Parvati Tandel and stealing valuables from her house in Govandi about a month ago. The woman died in a hospital on April 15.
- Kolkata: A 40-year-old man smashed 9 cars in his locality on Harish Mukherjee Road as he was angry with his neighbours, who filed an FIR against him for drinking in the open and damaging their cars while returning home at night.
- Mumbai: BJP leader Shaina NC lodged an FIR after a Facebook user allegedly passed derogatory remarks outraging the modesty of a woman. The suspect’s Facebook page describes him as an Azamgarh resident.
- Hyderabad: Sleuths of the cyber cell of the Rachakonda police arrested two people from Jharkhand’s Giridih district in for cheating a debit card holder from Hyderabad.
First Published
|
23 April 2017
1:30 PM
