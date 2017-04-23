LIVE TV
  3. IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions humble KXIP by 24 runs

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions humble KXIP by 24 runs

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 April 2017 8:48 PM

Gujarat Lions on Sunday beat by Kings XI Punjab to end their four-match losing streak with a 26-run victory.

Opening batsman Hashim Amla played a crucial knock of 65 as the visitors posted a challenging total of 188/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat could muster only 162/7, largely driven by Dinesh Karthik (58 not out) as the eighth-placed team succumbed to its fifth loss in seven matches.

Earlier on Saturday night, Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 tie at a jampacked Wankhede Stadium.

Asked to bat first by the visitors, Mumbai had posted 142/8 in their allotted 20 overs and then produced a superb bowling performance to restrict Delhi to 128/7 despite a tough challenge from the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris.

First Published | 23 April 2017 8:48 PM
