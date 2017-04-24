Punjab: Drug smuggler drags assistant sub-inspector on the bonnet of his car for 200 meters

In a shocking incident which has emerged from Punjab’s Ludhiana, where an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was dragged on the bonnet of a car by an alleged drug smuggler for about 200 metres when he tried to nab him.

The incident took place when ASI Sanjiv Kumar, posted with the anti-narcotic wing of Punjab Police, tried to nab the alleged smuggler identified as Sunny Doda.

According to reports, when Doda tried to run away, the ASI jumped on his car and crush the windscreen to prevent the smuggler from fleeing.

Kumar was dragged on the bonnet of the car for about 200 metres. He fell from the bonnet on to the road when the viper of the car broke.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumar sustained minor injuries.

