Business Wrap — PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Indian companies ‘violating’ H-1B visa norms says senior Trump official
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
24 April 2017
10:58 AM
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked states to work with the Centre as Team India to introduce the goods and services tax in time. He also sought their views on changing the financial year to January-December, from April to March. Discussions were also held on NITI Aayog’s 15-year vision document that envisages tripling the country’s real gross domestic product and per capital income by 2031-32.
- A senior official of President Donald Trump’s administration said that Indian blue chip IT firms Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Cognizant unfairly get the lion’s share of H-1B visas. He said that this is done by putting extra tickets into the lottery system, which Trump wants to replace with a merit-based immigration policy. He added that the workers in these companies, that are top 3 recipients of H-1B visas, are often brought in well below market rates to replace American workers.
- Maintaining that service charge is voluntary, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday said even if a customer pays it willingly, hotels should make public how much of the amount actually reaches the staff. He further questioned the claims of hotels that they distribute 30% of the service charge collected from customers to their staff. He, however, made it clear that payment of service tax was mandatory.
- Chairman cum Managing Director of Hero Cycles, Pankaj Munjal met Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Delhi and showed interest in setting up a ‘cycle valley’ on 100 acres, near Sahnewal. During the meeting, the chief minister asked Munjal to share a detailed report on the proposed project. The Punjab CM was also informed that the project would lead to a doubling of the current 4.5 lakh people involved directly or indirectly in the cycle industry.
- Freecharge is reportedly planning to merge itself in an all-stock deal with MobiKwik. After the merger, the new entity is likely to get a top-up of $200 million from a Chinese investor who is eager to make an entry into India. Also, some banks have indicated interest to invest in the merged entity. The talks are said to have started just last week for the merger that would make them one of the largest in the market. Both Mobikwik and FreeCharge would be worth around $300 million each.
First Published
|
24 April 2017
10:58 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party