Metro Top 10 — Poll battle for MCD poll ends in Delhi with 53.58 % turnout; Maharashtra tops in blood collection and more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
24 April 2017
11:10 AM
- DELHI: The Delhi municipal polls on Sunday saw a voter turnout of 53.58 per cent that surpassed the 2012 figure of 53.43.
- CHENNAI: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu in Chennai said that the govt is in the process of setting up telemedicine centres in rural parts to allow patients to consult specialist doctors.
- BENGALURU: Education minister Tanvir Sait has said that Karnataka govt will modernize the State Central Library in Cubbon Park to bring it on a same level with libraries in Chennai and Kolkata.
- DELHI: Delhi University has pushed its colleges to fasten the process of appointing principals, preferably before the start of the new session. Mails have been sent to 28 colleges, of which 8 have released ads for the posts.
- MUMBAI: Data provided in response to an RTI has revealed that Maharashtra not only crossed the 1 million mark in blood collection but also topped the list with maximum wastage of whole blood.
- DELHI: A top private hospital has deployed motorcycle-borne paramedics to attend to emergency calls for immediate care while the ambulance is on its way.
- BENGALURU: In the drive to save the Vibhutipura Lake, a Run4Lake campaign was organised near the water body. Once spread over 49 acres, the Lake has shrunk to 20 acres now.
- MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded Rs 10,684 crore as assistance from the Centre for executing various agricultural projects in Maharashtra.
- KOLKATA: The family of a 32-year-old woman has complained of medical negligence at Baranagar Matri Sadan Hospital after she died on Sunday post delivery operation.
- CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu chief minister has told the Centre that the introduction of NEET would cause an injustice to students who are already covered by a fair admission policy laid down by the state government.
