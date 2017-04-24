Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
24 April 2017
11:22 AM
- Kings XI Punjab snapped their four match unbeaten streak with a 26 run win against Gujarat Lions, while Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total of 49, losing by 82 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
- Veteran cricketer Younis Khan has confirmed that he will retire after the ongoing West Indies tour. The batsman has become the first Pakistani cricketer in Test cricket to complete 10,000 runs after he reached 23 on the day 1 of the first Test against West Indies.
- India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas lifted their first Monte Carlo Masters title. The unseeded pair defeated the Spanish team in the Match tie breaker for a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win.
- Lionel Messi sensationally scored his 500th goal for Barcelona in stoppage time to beat Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night.
- Arsenal progressed to this year’s FA Cup final after beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in extra-time to secure a 2-1 win at Wembley. Arsenal will now face Chelsea in the finale.
First Published
|
24 April 2017
11:22 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party