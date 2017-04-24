LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2

Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 11:22 AM

  • Kings XI Punjab snapped their four match unbeaten streak with a 26 run win against Gujarat Lions, while Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total of 49, losing by 82 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

  • Veteran cricketer Younis Khan has confirmed that he will retire after the ongoing West Indies tour. The batsman has become the first Pakistani cricketer in Test cricket to complete 10,000 runs after he reached 23 on the day 1 of the first Test against West Indies.

  • India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas lifted their first Monte Carlo Masters title. The unseeded pair defeated the Spanish team in the Match tie breaker for a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win.

  • Lionel Messi sensationally scored his 500th goal for Barcelona in stoppage time to beat Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night.

  • Arsenal progressed to this year’s FA Cup final after beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in extra-time to secure a 2-1 win at Wembley. Arsenal will now face Chelsea in the finale.

First Published | 24 April 2017 11:22 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian mangoes to be imported by Australia for the first time

Entertainment

Google honours Kannada superstar Rajkumar with doodle

National

Happy birthday to ‘India’, from India: PM Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

Sports

Happy birthday to ‘India’, from India: PM Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

More Videos

Metro Top 10 — Poll battle for MCD poll ends in Delhi with 53.58 % turnout; Maharashtra tops in blood collection and more

Business Wrap — PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Indian companies ‘violating’ H-1B visa norms says senior Trump official

Punjab: Drug smuggler drags assistant sub-inspector on the bonnet of his car for 200 meters

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions humble KXIP by 24 runs

Crime Watch: Mother of India’s ambassador to US assaulted; 2 arrested for hitting a mentally unstable woman

Business: Gold reclaim its price; Trump promises to unveil tax cut for Americans

Snap Sports: Dhoni’s Supergiants sail past Sunrisers; Chelsea beats Tottenham in FA Cup semi-final

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils face table toppers Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.