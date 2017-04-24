Jammu and Kashmir government crackdown on 300 WhatsApp groups

In a major crackdown by the Mehbooba Mufti government, nearly 300 WhatsApp groups which were being used by Pakistani terror agents to mobilise stone-pelters in Kashmir to disrupt security forces’ operations, have now been shut down.

Each of these 300 WhatsApp groups had around 250 members and determined attempts were being made to disrupt the operations of the security forces by mobilising youth.

Meanwhile, twin wireless intercepts made between agents and Pakistani handlers accessed by NewsX-Sunday Guardian showed Pak terror groups’ pushing IS (Islamic State) Agenda, using social media. One intercept reveals the ‘final agenda’ for Jammu and Kashmir plot.

Intelligence agencies are ‘seriously concerned’ about the changing plot and of IS fighters being injected into the valley.

First Published | 24 April 2017 12:51 PM