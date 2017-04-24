BREAKING NEWS :

Chennai Wrap — Tamil farmers suspend protest in Delhi; Finance minister offers to give up ministerial berths for factions to merge

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 7:03 PM

  • Tamil Nadu farmers called off their strike over drought relief package in Delhi till May 25th after assurance from chief minister Palaniswami, who later forwarded their demands to PM Modi.

  • Setting the tone for the merger talks between the 2 AIADMK factions, Tamil Nadu finance minister D Jayakumar has said that he is ready to give up his portfolios to rebel leader O Panneerselvam if need be.

  • Conservationists have warned that a 1.5 kilometre road being laid inside Guindy National Park is in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 which restricts use of forest land for laying roads.

  • The 500-plus parks maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation in the city are losing their green cover. This is because open space in the parks has been taken up by various concrete-built facilities.

  • A 25-year-old cab driver was stoned to death by 3-intoxicated youths after they blocked the path of his taxi in a drunken state. They fled after the incident but were traced and arrested from their houses.

First Published | 24 April 2017 7:03 PM
