In Your World — Macron & Le Pen perform strongly, both to storm into runoff on May 7; Russia boosts military spending

Macron & Le Pen perform strongly, both to storm into runoff on May 7; Russia boosts military spending
24 April 2017
- While Marine Le Pen performed strongly on Sunday’s presidential polls in france, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron also narrowed the gap with his far-right rival. Now both Le Pen and Macron will storm into the runoffs to be held on May 7. Polls suggest that Macron will be able to beat Le Pen soundly in the second round. Macron brings a change to France’s political scenario, which has always seen a two-cornered fight between right and left parties.
- Opinion polls suggest that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to sweep the general elections called on June 8th. May called snap polls in an attempt to secure her mandate and strengthen her hand in brexit negotiations. Her gamble seems to have paid off with opinion polls putting support for her ruling Conservative party at around 50%, double that of the opposition Labour party.
- A study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has found that Russia raised its military spending in 2016 despite low oil and gas prices and economic sanctions imposed since 2014. Russia became the third largest military spender in the world in 2016, spending 69.2 billion dollars in 2016, a 5.9 percent rise over 2015.
- North Korea said on Sunday that it was ready to sink the US aircraft carrier that is approaching its waters with a single strike. A report in a newspaper of the North’s ruling workers’ party has said that its forces are combat ready. US president Donald trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson to sail to waters off the Korean Peninsula after rising tensions on North Korean nuclear and missile threats to US and its Asian allies.
- An Italian prosecutor has alleged that some of the charities saving migrants in the Mediterranean are colluding with people-smugglers. He says there is evidence of direct contact between NGOs and the smugglers. He said that phone calls were being made from Libya to rescue vessels, and that the rescue boats were then turning off transponders and shining lights to direct smugglers’ vessels to them.
24 April 2017
