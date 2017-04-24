World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’
24 April 2017
- A bomb was found at the gate of a primary school in north Belfast. Senior officials claim that the explosive device was left there in an attempt to murder police.
- A gang of men attacked a group of lesbians in a ‘brutal homophobic attack’, which resulted in one woman losing seven teeth.
- Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of TV star Ferne McCann has been charged with 15 offences following an alleged nightclub acid attack. He is charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent and one of throwing acidic fluid on a person.
- A Wilson County woman named Julia Adams has been arrested for attempting to hire an agent to kill her ex-husband. She reportedly agreed to pay $5,000 for the act.
- A former naval officer in the UK was murdered by thieves trying to steal his car in the middle of the night as he attempted to stop them.
