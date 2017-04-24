LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’

World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 7:16 PM

  • A bomb was found at the gate of a primary school in north Belfast. Senior officials claim that the explosive device was left there in an attempt to murder police.

  • A gang of men attacked a group of lesbians in a ‘brutal homophobic attack’, which resulted in one woman losing seven teeth.

  • Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of TV star Ferne McCann has been charged with 15 offences following an alleged nightclub acid attack. He is charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent and one of throwing acidic fluid on a person.

  • A Wilson County woman named Julia Adams has been arrested for attempting to hire an agent to kill her ex-husband. She reportedly agreed to pay $5,000 for the act.

  • A former naval officer in the UK was murdered by thieves trying to steal his car in the middle of the night as he attempted to stop them.

First Published | 24 April 2017 7:16 PM
Read News On:

Arthur Collins

Belfast

Ferne McCann

homophobic attack

Julia Adams

Lesbians

naval officer

Wilson County

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

World Bank to deepen cooperation with AIIB

Entertainment

B-Town wishes ‘starboy’ Varun Dhawan on birthday

National

Kozhikode: Dubai-bound suffers tyre burst at Karipur airport

Sports

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS, Match Preview: Upbeat Mumbai gears to feast on Sachin’s birthday, Pune aims to gatecrash Wankhede

More Videos

In Your World — Macron & Le Pen perform strongly, both to storm into runoff on May 7; Russia boosts military spending

Chennai Wrap — Tamil farmers suspend protest in Delhi; Finance minister offers to give up ministerial berths for factions to merge

Jammu and Kashmir government crackdown on 300 WhatsApp groups

Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2

Metro Top 10 — Poll battle for MCD poll ends in Delhi with 53.58 % turnout; Maharashtra tops in blood collection and more

Business Wrap — PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Indian companies ‘violating’ H-1B visa norms says senior Trump official

Punjab: Drug smuggler drags assistant sub-inspector on the bonnet of his car for 200 meters

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions humble KXIP by 24 runs

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.