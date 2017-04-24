Bengaluru Wrap — Disruption in Namma metro services; Karnataka facing fiscal stress, CM claims relief fund lowest for state
24 April 2017
- BMRCL is conducting tests on the North–South line between Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli stations. Commuters will not be able to use the stations between Rajajinagar and Sampige Road from Monday to Wednesday.
- Chief Minister Siddahramaiah accused the Centre of reducing funds for Central schemes to Karnataka, forcing the state government to make good the shortfall from its own budget. He also claimed that the State Disaster Response Fund for 2015 was lowest for the state.
- The Primary and secondary education minister Tanvir Sait has said that the government will modernize the State Central Library in Cubbon Park to bring it on a par with libraries in Chennai and Kolkata.
- In the drive to save the Vibhutipura Lake, a Run4Lake campaign was organised near the water body. Once spread over 49 acres, the Lake has shrunk to 20 acres now.
- Residents in northwest Bengaluru walked across 2 KM stretch between Vidyaranyapura to Nanjappa Circle holding placards and raising slogans, to draw the authorities’ attention for safe 2-km stretch for pedestrians.
24 April 2017
