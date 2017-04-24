LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru Wrap — Disruption in Namma metro services; Karnataka facing fiscal stress, CM claims relief fund lowest for state

Bengaluru Wrap — Disruption in Namma metro services; Karnataka facing fiscal stress, CM claims relief fund lowest for state

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 7:27 PM

  • BMRCL is conducting tests on the North–South line between Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli stations. Commuters will not be able to use the stations between Rajajinagar and Sampige Road from Monday to Wednesday.

  • Chief Minister Siddahramaiah accused the Centre of reducing funds for Central schemes to Karnataka, forcing the state government to make good the shortfall from its own budget. He also claimed that the State Disaster Response Fund for 2015 was lowest for the state.

  • The Primary and secondary education minister Tanvir Sait has said that the government will modernize the State Central Library in Cubbon Park to bring it on a par with libraries in Chennai and Kolkata.

  • In the drive to save the Vibhutipura Lake, a Run4Lake campaign was organised near the water body. Once spread over 49 acres, the Lake has shrunk to 20 acres now.

  • Residents in northwest Bengaluru walked across 2 KM stretch between Vidyaranyapura to Nanjappa Circle holding placards and raising slogans, to draw the authorities’ attention for safe 2-km stretch for pedestrians.

First Published | 24 April 2017 7:27 PM
Read News On:

BMRCL

Namma Metro

Nanjappa Circle

Rajajinagar

Run4Lake campaign

Sampige Road

Siddahramaiah

State Central Library

State Disaster Response Fund

Tanvir Sait

Vibhutipura Lake

Vidyaranyapura

Yelachenahalli stations

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

World Bank to deepen cooperation with AIIB

Entertainment

B-Town wishes ‘starboy’ Varun Dhawan on birthday

National

Kozhikode: Dubai-bound suffers tyre burst at Karipur airport

Sports

LIVE — IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap — Train runs late, students miss JEE due to late entry; family alleges medical negligence as woman dies after delivery

World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’

In Your World — Macron & Le Pen perform strongly, both to storm into runoff on May 7; Russia boosts military spending

Chennai Wrap — Tamil farmers suspend protest in Delhi; Finance minister offers to give up ministerial berths for factions to merge

Jammu and Kashmir government crackdown on 300 WhatsApp groups

Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2

Metro Top 10 — Poll battle for MCD poll ends in Delhi with 53.58 % turnout; Maharashtra tops in blood collection and more

Business Wrap — PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Indian companies ‘violating’ H-1B visa norms says senior Trump official

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.