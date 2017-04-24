Kolkata Wrap — Train runs late, students miss JEE due to late entry; family alleges medical negligence as woman dies after delivery
By NewsX Bureau
24 April 2017
- The Joka-BBD Bag Metro has moved a step towards reality, with 72% of the land, meant for its depot being acquired and Rs 580 crore sanctioned for the construction of the facility.
- A Salt Lake resident in his early 40s was arrested today for allegedly creating a Facebook profile by using the name and photographs of his estranged wife and making lewd posts on it.
- Several examinees from Bihar were unable to write the Bengal Joint Entrance Exams on Sunday due to the late arrival of the Mithila Express in Howrah. They were refused permission to write the test.
- Howrah Rural Police has tied up with the Private Industry owners for crime control in and around the district’s industrial belts. The project’s prime focus will be on the 4 existing industrial parks in Howrah.
- The family of a 32-year-old woman has complained of medical negligence at Baranagar Matri Sadan Hospital after she died on Sunday post delivery operation.
24 April 2017
