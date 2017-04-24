LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Kolkata Wrap — Train runs late, students miss JEE due to late entry; family alleges medical negligence as woman dies after delivery

Kolkata Wrap — Train runs late, students miss JEE due to late entry; family alleges medical negligence as woman dies after delivery

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 7:19 PM

  • The Joka-BBD Bag Metro has moved a step towards reality, with 72% of the land, meant for its depot being acquired and Rs 580 crore sanctioned for the construction of the facility.

  • A Salt Lake resident in his early 40s was arrested today for allegedly creating a Facebook profile by using the name and photographs of his estranged wife and making lewd posts on it.

  • Several examinees from Bihar were unable to write the Bengal Joint Entrance Exams on Sunday due to the late arrival of the Mithila Express in Howrah. They were refused permission to write the test.

  • Howrah Rural Police has tied up with the Private Industry owners for crime control in and around the district’s industrial belts. The project’s prime focus will be on the 4 existing industrial parks in Howrah.

  • The family of a 32-year-old woman has complained of medical negligence at Baranagar Matri Sadan Hospital after she died on Sunday post delivery operation.

First Published | 24 April 2017 7:19 PM
Read News On:

Baranagar Matri Sadan Hospital

Bengal Joint Entrance Exams

Facebook profile

Howrah Rural Police

Joka-BBD Bag Metro

Medical negligence

Mithila Express

Private Industry

Salt Lake resident

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

World Bank to deepen cooperation with AIIB

Entertainment

B-Town wishes ‘starboy’ Varun Dhawan on birthday

National

Kozhikode: Dubai-bound suffers tyre burst at Karipur airport

Sports

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS, Match Preview: Upbeat Mumbai gears to feast on Sachin’s birthday, Pune aims to gatecrash Wankhede

More Videos

World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’

In Your World — Macron & Le Pen perform strongly, both to storm into runoff on May 7; Russia boosts military spending

Chennai Wrap — Tamil farmers suspend protest in Delhi; Finance minister offers to give up ministerial berths for factions to merge

Jammu and Kashmir government crackdown on 300 WhatsApp groups

Sports Wrap — Royal Challengers Bangalore collapsed to lowest ever IPL total in season 10; Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2

Metro Top 10 — Poll battle for MCD poll ends in Delhi with 53.58 % turnout; Maharashtra tops in blood collection and more

Business Wrap — PM Narendra Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Indian companies ‘violating’ H-1B visa norms says senior Trump official

Punjab: Drug smuggler drags assistant sub-inspector on the bonnet of his car for 200 meters

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.