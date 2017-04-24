Hollywood Wrap — ‘Deadpool-2’ to release on June 1, 2018; Dwayne Johnson praises PeeCee
- In a great piece of news for the fans of snarky, foul-mouthed Deadpool, their favourite anti-superhero will officially return to cinema screens in summer 2018. Yes, that’s right; the much-awaited Deadpool-2 will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, as per a statement by its producers, the 20th Century Fox. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who won rave reviews and a Golden Globe nomination, for his portrayal of Deadpool will return as the titular character.
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the highest paid actor in the world has some flattering words for his Baywatch co-star, India’s very own Priyanka Chopra. Johnson, who plays Mitch Buchannan in the movie called PeeCee perfect, intelligent, sexy, sophisticated, charming, evil and a great tequila drinker. Priyanka, plays villainess Victoria Leeds in the movie. Baywatch, that also stars Zac Afron, will hit the theatres on May 25th.
- Academy Award winning director Kathryn Bigelow was visited by a special guest during the screening of her virtual reality documentary on elephant poaching at the Tribeca Film Festival. None other than former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made appearance as an unannounced panelist. The documentary called: The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers’ Shoes, is about park rangers trying to save elephants in Garamba national park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- British actor Dan Stevens, who played beast in this year’s blockbuster Beauty and the Beast attended the premiere of his next film, an adult comedy called The Permission at the Tribeca Film Festival. Steven’s co-star, Rebecca Hall who plays his high school sweetheart in the film was also present at the premiere. Speaking to the media at the event, the actor also said that he was open to doing a sequel of Beauty and the Beast, if it were to be ever made.
