Socially Online — Snapchat struggles over ‘rich people’ comment; Google tests ‘copyless paste’ in Chrome
24 April 2017
- Google has introduced the first code for a new feature called ‘copyless paste’ in its Chrome app running on Android. It will take data from Chrome usage and use that to improve the experience in other apps. Google started the work on this feature in February. Presumably ‘copyless paste’ will arrive in the next few months.
- Social Media Company Snap Inc., faced backfire as CEO Evan Spiegel was accused of claiming that Snapchat was an app “only for rich people”. Snapchat, which was labelled by business analysts as the strongest rival to Facebook, had to start damage control urgently, saying Spiegel never made such remarks and the words were written by a disgruntled former employee.
- Pinterest has announced that it is going to kill its like button very soon. Because Pinterest has had both a Save button and a Like button, it hasn’t always been clear how they’re different. The company said that after doing a bunch of research with Pinners, they found Pinterest is easier to understand when they remove the Like button altogether.
- The Microblogging site, twitter, is under the attack of fake accounts that are there to post spams like links to dating sites and even propaganda. The spam attack has been steadily getting worse. Reports suggest that a Romanian spammer is majorly behind such “bot” accounts. The report pointed out that Ciocoiu is just one of thousands of spammers and abusers of the system.
- Quora has reportedly raised $85 million in Series D funding, after eight years of cultivating a user-led platform that supports intelligent questions and corresponding answers. The company has been valued at around $1.8 billion, doubling it since its last fundraise in 2014 and thereby entering the hallowed Unicorn club.
