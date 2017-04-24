LIVE TV
Bollywood Wrap — New poster of “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai” out; Will Priyanka Chopra play ‘Kalpana Chawla’ in biopic?

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 7:46 PM

  • Sharddha Kapoor took to twitter to share the new poster of her upcoming movie Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor’s expressions reveal her character’s rise in the world of crime. With Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, Sharaddha is getting a screen rebirth as Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and the godmother of crime. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who plays Dawood Ibrahim.

  • Sources claim that Priyanka Chopra is likely to be seen as portraying the role of Kalpana Chawla in the biopic of the late Astronaut. Last year, Viacom 18 had announced a film based on the life of an astronaut, without taking names. Sources say that the film will be mounted on an international scale. A new production company, Getway, is likely to produce the biopic.

  • Ram Gopal Verma has re-edited his upcoming stint Sarkar 3 on the advice of The Sarkar himself, that is Amitabh BAchhan. While it is known that Ramu does not listen to anybody, this time he heeded the Sarkar’s advice and hopefully the film will come out looking better. Earlier Big B had also announced on twitter that he was reshooting some scene for the movie.

  • Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra are likely to team up together on the big screen after nine years for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production. While Abhishek might reprise the role of Sahir Ludhianvi, the role of the Urdu poet-lyricist’s romantic interest Amrita Pritam will be played by Priyanka Chopra. The film titled Gustakhiyan, is all about Sahir’s relationship with poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam before he went on to romance singer-actress Sudha Malhotra.

First Published | 24 April 2017 7:46 PM
