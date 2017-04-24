Tech and You — Researchers turn water into ‘lemonade’; meet Honda ‘Miimo’, your own robotic lawnmower
24 April 2017
- A team of researchers in Singapore has devised a way to make a glass of water taste like lemonade using sensors and electrodes. First, the sensor is dipped into a glass containing real lemonade, the pH value of which is then transmitted to a strip of electrodes running along the top of a glass of water. This transmitted pH value emulates the taste of the lemonade. The scientists working on the project say that the flavour can also be transmitted to a friend via the internet.
- In order to make luxury experience of its drivers smarter, Mercedes Benz is adding some AI assistant power to its newest vehicles. All Mercedes-Benz models from 2016 and 2017 are now compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, taking the smart home experience out on the road. These assistants will allow drivers to do things like remote start their car using a voice command or adjust their smart home appliance settings from the driver’s seat.
- In time for summer 2017, Honda has introduced its first robotic lawnmower called Miimo. It is a device that was designed with safety in mind, as it is equipped with sensors that force the blades to stop cutting if it is unexpectedly hit or moved. It is waterproof and makes very low to no sound so you can make sure that your neigbhours are not being disturbed. It has 3 main cutting modes-Random, Directional or Mixed.
- Travelmate is a smart suitcase that follows you wherever you go, carrying your things and charging your phones, thus eradicating the stress of trying to manoeuvre your way through airports. Travelmate uses artificial intelligence to follow you, match your movements and avoid bumping into objects. It even has a top speed of 6.75 metre per hour. The case has a GPS and you can use the Travelmate smartphone app to track where it is at all times.
- Samsung will resolve the issue of ‘red screens’ in its Galaxy S8 smart phone by upgrading its software next week. The issue popped up earlier this month, when several users who received smart phones after pre-ordering them, claimed that their devices looked red in colour. Samsung first instructed affected users to fix the issue by going changing the display Settings, but that didn’t solve the problem for everyone. Left with no option, it was forced to come up with a software upgrade.
