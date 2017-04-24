Trend India — ‘Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar’ makes us nostalgic

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. These three words are sure to make any Indian, whether a cricket fan or not, nostalgic.

Tendulkar — The man who, at the age of 15, was busy stringing a partnership of 664 with childhood friend Vinod Kambli.

The man who at the age of 16 made his Test debut against Pakistan, against the pace battery of Imran, Wasim and Waqar!

In his 24-year-long career, Sachin went on to become the most loved cricketer in the world. He holds against his name almost all batting records in the game of cricket. An entire generation of fans grew up during the course of his career. No wonder then, when he retired from the game, an entire nation cried.

Post retirement, he has tried his hands at singing with Sonu Nigam for the documentary on his life and career, titled ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams”.

On the occasion of his 44th birthday on April 24, netizens took to social media to wish him.

This story is trending across social media with #HappyBirthdaySachin doing the rounds on Twitter.

First Published | 24 April 2017 8:49 PM