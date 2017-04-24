LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Trend India — ‘Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar’ makes us nostalgic

Trend India — ‘Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar’ makes us nostalgic

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 April 2017 8:49 PM

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. These three words are sure to make any Indian, whether a cricket fan or not, nostalgic.

Tendulkar — The man who, at the age of 15, was busy stringing a partnership of 664 with childhood friend Vinod Kambli.

The man who at the age of 16 made his Test debut against Pakistan, against the pace battery of Imran, Wasim and Waqar!

In his 24-year-long career, Sachin went on to become the most loved cricketer in the world. He holds against his name almost all batting records in the game of cricket. An entire generation of fans grew up during the course of his career. No wonder then, when he retired from the game, an entire nation cried.

Post retirement, he has tried his hands at singing with Sonu Nigam for the documentary on his life and career, titled ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams”.

On the occasion of his 44th birthday on April 24, netizens took to social media to wish him.

This story is trending across social media with #HappyBirthdaySachin doing the rounds on Twitter.

First Published | 24 April 2017 8:49 PM
Read News On:

Cricket fan

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar

Vinod Kambli

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

World Bank to deepen cooperation with AIIB

Entertainment

B-Town wishes ‘starboy’ Varun Dhawan on birthday

National

Sukma encounter: Attack on CRPF cowardly and deplorable, says PM Modi

Sports

101-year-old Man Kaur bags gold in 100m sprint at World Masters Games

More Videos

Tech and You — Researchers turn water into ‘lemonade’; meet Honda ‘Miimo’, your own robotic lawnmower

The News Trend — World marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bollywood Wrap — New poster of “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai” out; Will Priyanka Chopra play ‘Kalpana Chawla’ in biopic?

Socially Online — Snapchat struggles over ‘rich people’ comment; Google tests ‘copyless paste’ in Chrome

Hollywood Wrap — ‘Deadpool-2’ to release on June 1, 2018; Dwayne Johnson praises PeeCee

Bengaluru Wrap — Disruption in Namma metro services; Karnataka facing fiscal stress, CM claims relief fund lowest for state

Kolkata Wrap — Train runs late, students miss JEE due to late entry; family alleges medical negligence as woman dies after delivery

World Crime — Bomb found near primary school; Arthur Collins charged over ‘acid attack’

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.