The News Trend — World marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

World marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust & Heroism Memorial Day was remembered across Germany on Sunday to honour the 6 million Jews and as many as 3 million others who died during the second World War period of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews.

Holocaust survivors and officials gathered at the memorial sites of former concentration camps near capital Berlin to remember the liberation of the camps 72 years ago by British soldiers. Nearly 10,000 dead bodies were recovered on April 15, 1945 when British soldiers entered the Nazi camp.

The culture minister of Germany, Monika Gruetters, in her speech said that “by remembering, we want to give space for the dead and the survivors in our lives who were persecuted, tormented and murdered by the National Socialists”.

Sunday night marks the start of Holocaust Remembrance in Israel also, when the country pauses to remember the victims. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the lessons of the Holocaust guide him “every morning and every evening”. The ceremonies in the country will last until Monday evening.

First Published | 24 April 2017 8:48 PM