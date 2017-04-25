METRO TOP: Iconic Hall of Nations razed despite early warning; Indian Railways launch special double-decker train
- Delhi: The iconic Hall of Nations and Hall of Industries at Pragati Maidan were razed just 2 days after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea on April 20 by the building’s architect to preserve it.
- Bengaluru: Just days after saying that states weren’t bound by centre’s recent ban on red beacons on VIP vehicles, the red beacon atop Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s car has quietly been removed.
- Mumbai: The BEST will induct the first batch of 75 revamped buses in its fleet on Tuesday. The new buses will ply on longer routes.
- Delhi: Indian Railways will launch a special double-decker, air-conditioned train service for overnight journeys called UDAY Express on high-demand routes, in July.
- Bengaluru: Residents around the Varthur Lake want the authorities to clear the debris and garbage that are choking it. They say the situation of Varthur Lake and Bellandur Lake are comparable.
- Chennai: To ensure that life in Chennai is unaffected due to the bandh today, the Tamil Nadu government has passed orders to make sure buses and other essential services are not hit.
- Kolkata: The weekend relief was followed by a scorching day in Kolkata on Monday with the humidity touching 91% leading to weather experts warning that the mercury may rise in coming days.
- Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man, who was suffering from chronic neurological problems, committed suicide by jumping from the 3rd floor of the Gandhi Hospital.
- Mumbai: In a major inconvenience for the Mumbaikars, trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were running late after a track fracture was reported between Vashi and Mankhurd stations.
- Delhi: The Delhi Metro security staff and Delhi Police are looking for a 21-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman, who went missing from Delhi Metro’s Adarsh Nagar station on Friday.
